MMOCoin Reaches Market Cap of $953,374.33 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $953,374.33 and $5,103.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.