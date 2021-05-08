Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $29.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.65 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,441,626 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,770 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

