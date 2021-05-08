Monavale Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $149,042.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Monavale has a market cap of $8.41 million and $149,042.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $1,249.40 or 0.02129791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

