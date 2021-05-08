Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $32,710.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

