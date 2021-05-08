Moonshot Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $11,426.69 and $2.75 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

