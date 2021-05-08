Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

