MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,383,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

