MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,383,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.
In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last three months.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
