Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

