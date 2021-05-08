Name Changing Token Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

