Namecoin (NMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,628.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $35,628.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.64 or 0.02302775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00605174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.