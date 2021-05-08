Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

NDAQ stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $164.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

