National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.850-4.050 EPS.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

