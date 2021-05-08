Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) versus The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Financial Survey

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Navient and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navient and The Ziegler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $5.53 billion 0.56 $597.00 million $2.64 6.57 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navient and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 3 3 1 2.71 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient currently has a consensus price target of $15.93, indicating a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navient beats The Ziegler Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also owns, originates, and acquires private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and departments of public health; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

