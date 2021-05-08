Neenah (NYSE:NP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Neenah stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 148,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,434. Neenah has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $942.25 million, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

