Neutrino USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.65 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $396.67 million and $9.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,455,618 coins and its circulating supply is 397,455,066 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

