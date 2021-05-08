Nexo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.88 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Nexo has a market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $13.88 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

