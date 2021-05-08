NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

