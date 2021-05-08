NFT Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and $246,130.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

