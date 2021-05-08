NFTLootBox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $623,976.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $623,976.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $89.84 or 0.00152100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 391.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

