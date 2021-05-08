NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $100.71 million and $3.14 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $214.99 or 0.00367817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

