Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and $1.62 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.92 or 0.06322531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.64 or 0.02302775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00581322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00194016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00784894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00605174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00514775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,395,589,591 coins and its circulating supply is 7,734,089,591 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

