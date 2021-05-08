Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRN opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.40 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

