Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

