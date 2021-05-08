Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

