Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SVC opened at $12.08 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.