Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.