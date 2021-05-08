Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

