Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

