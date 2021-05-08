Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.