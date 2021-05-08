Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

