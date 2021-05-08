Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

