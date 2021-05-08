Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

PIPR stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.