Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,500 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

