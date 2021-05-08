Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

