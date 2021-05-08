Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.