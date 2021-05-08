Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,408 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $16.20 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

