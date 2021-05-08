Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter worth $646,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

