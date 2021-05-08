Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of The Buckle worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,363 shares of company stock worth $2,415,414 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKE stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

