Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.43.

Shares of RNG opened at $257.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.25 and a 200 day moving average of $341.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.