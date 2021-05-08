Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

NOMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,147. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

