NS Partners Ltd Sells 13,449 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

