Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.