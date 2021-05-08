NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $296.75 million and $17.47 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,169,481,695 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

