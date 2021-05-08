NULS Achieves Market Cap of $127.18 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. NULS has a market cap of $127.18 million and approximately $159.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

