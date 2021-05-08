nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.