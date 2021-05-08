NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,724.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

