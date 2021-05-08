NXM Hits Market Cap of $884.98 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $138.78 or 0.00238493 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $884.98 million and $638.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

