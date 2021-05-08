Nyerium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $56,169.81 and approximately $82.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 81.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

