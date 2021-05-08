Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,674,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,177,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after buying an additional 58,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

