Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,416,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

